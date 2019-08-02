Best of SportsTalk

What fans can expect from the 2019/20 Absa Premiership.


Absa’s Nonhlanhla Nkosi and Cliff Mayinga both agreed that the money put into the new Premier Soccer League season is well worth it. The prize money for the players has been raised to R15 million and fans also stand a chance to win big in the Woza Nazo competition.

Why you should get into pole sports

28 July 2019 9:12 PM
Who is to blame for Kaizer Chiefs’ performance?

28 July 2019 8:08 PM
Springboks draw against All Blacks

27 July 2019 10:18 PM
Previewing Springboks vs New Zealand

26 July 2019 6:54 AM
Jomo Sono: I put my money on Algeria.

22 July 2019 11:31 AM
Tando Manana hails Springboks VS Wallabies Rugby Championship game

21 July 2019 8:08 PM
Springboks beat Australia!

21 July 2019 3:56 PM
Previewing Springboks vs Australia

19 July 2019 2:58 PM
: John Smit: Focus on the All Blacks is still important

14 July 2019 8:34 PM
EWN Headlines
Baxter: I had health concerns while coaching Bafana
Baxter: I had health concerns while coaching Bafana

Stuart Baxter confirmed that ahead of the must-win qualifier against Libya in March, doctors feared he may have cancer.
Petrol to go up, diesel and paraffin to decrease in August
Petrol to go up, diesel and paraffin to decrease in August

In a statement released on Friday night, the department said would and paraffin would decrease.
Mondo Mazwai appointed new head of Competition Tribunal
Mondo Mazwai appointed new head of Competition Tribunal

Mondo Mazwai, who is the organisation's first black female chair, took over from Norman Manoim who served two terms at the tribunal.
