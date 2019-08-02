Absa’s Nonhlanhla Nkosi and Cliff Mayinga both agreed that the money put into the new Premier Soccer League season is well worth it. The prize money for the players has been raised to R15 million and fans also stand a chance to win big in the Woza Nazo competition.
What fans can expect from the 2019/20 Absa Premiership.
|
28 July 2019 9:12 PM
|
28 July 2019 8:08 PM
|
27 July 2019 10:18 PM
|
26 July 2019 6:54 AM
|
22 July 2019 11:31 AM
|
Tando Manana hails Springboks VS Wallabies Rugby Championship game
|
21 July 2019 8:08 PM
|
21 July 2019 3:56 PM
|
19 July 2019 2:58 PM
|
14 July 2019 8:34 PM