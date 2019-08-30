Best of SportsTalk

The Aphiwe Dyantyi doping issue unpacked.


Exercise physiologist Zac van Heerden, says if Aphiwe Dyantyi is found guilty of doping it would have ruined his career. Van Heerden unpacks what he has been accused of and what it means.

 

Who will make it out tops for MTN8 tournament?

30 August 2019 7:43 PM
Kaizer Chiefs and Vodacom Red father and son sleepout hapenning on the 31 August 2019.

16 August 2019 8:06 PM
Phenomenal woman doing great things.

14 August 2019 2:23 PM
The 2019 KFC Mini-Cricket Coach and Coordinator of the Year Announced.

11 August 2019 9:07 PM
Polo Vivo 2019

11 August 2019 8:49 PM
Sporttalk Injury List with Zac van Heerden

11 August 2019 8:32 PM
Springboks beat Argentina - a review

11 August 2019 4:36 PM
Previewing Springboks vs Argentina

8 August 2019 5:09 PM
Desiree Ellis

4 August 2019 8:02 PM
EWN Headlines
Winde vows to probe all corruption allegation against MECs
Winde vows to probe all corruption allegation against MECs

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he would not shy away from testing allegations of corruption against MECs.
Boks captain Kolisi thanks fans for wishes ahead of World Cup
Boks captain Kolisi thanks fans for wishes ahead of World Cup

Kolisi is set to make history next month as the first black captain to lead the team at a world cup.
Mkhwebane showered with prayers
Mkhwebane showered with prayers

Local chiefs, pastors, politicians and members of the public have gathered in support of Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and called unto God.
