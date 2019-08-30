Exercise physiologist Zac van Heerden, says if Aphiwe Dyantyi is found guilty of doping it would have ruined his career. Van Heerden unpacks what he has been accused of and what it means.
The Aphiwe Dyantyi doping issue unpacked.
Exercise physiologist Zac van Heerden, says if Aphiwe Dyantyi is found guilty of doping it would have ruined his career. Van Heerden unpacks what he has been accused of and what it means.
|
30 August 2019 7:43 PM
|
Kaizer Chiefs and Vodacom Red father and son sleepout hapenning on the 31 August 2019.
|
16 August 2019 8:06 PM
|
14 August 2019 2:23 PM
|
The 2019 KFC Mini-Cricket Coach and Coordinator of the Year Announced.
|
11 August 2019 9:07 PM
|
11 August 2019 8:49 PM
|
11 August 2019 8:32 PM
|
11 August 2019 4:36 PM
|
8 August 2019 5:09 PM
|
4 August 2019 8:02 PM