Peter Leopeng analyses the Tyson Fury VS Deontay Wilder fight

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 2019 BW
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Talk at Nine with Gushwell Brooks
See full line-up
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 29 February 2020 12:10 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for Tazne van Wyk underway in Cape Town The funeral service for the murdered eight-year-old is taking place at the Uniting Reformed Church in Elsies River. 29 February 2020 10:18 AM
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi. 28 February 2020 1:44 PM
View all Local
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs. 28 February 2020 11:00 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Will mooted compulsory third party insurance rescue indebted Road Accident Fund? It is currently estimated that between 65 and 70% of the 12 million registered vehicles in South Arica are not insured. 28 February 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
CapeTalk website shortlisted for Bookmark Awards 2020 CapeTalk receives recognition at the prestigious Bookmarks Awards 2020 for the new-look website. 26 February 2020 11:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19? What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 27 February 2020 3:44 PM
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 29 February 2020 12:10 PM
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free' Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai. 28 February 2020 11:58 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
View all World
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confir... 25 February 2020 3:46 PM
History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa” In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions. 25 February 2020 1:08 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

Best Of Sportstalk
arrow_forward
Peter Leopeng analyses the Tyson Fury VS Deontay Wilder fight

Peter Leopeng analyses the Tyson Fury VS Deontay Wilder fight

Peter Leopeng said Deontay Wilder had no chance of winning the fight against Tyson Fury.



More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

Botha Msila: It’s all about the passion

23 February 2020 8:12 PM

South African superfan Botha Msila talks about the difficulties of travelling to games in the country. He says he hikes and counts on strangers for help with getting to stadiums.  

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Bidvest Wits move to the next round of Nedbank Cup?

23 February 2020 7:45 PM

Will Bidvest Wits move to the next round of Nedbank Cup?

Paragraph: Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt looks ahead to their game against Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup. He says he looks forward to it.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fortune Makaringe and Zakhele Lepasa reflect on Soweto Derby and successes

21 February 2020 8:15 PM

Orlando Pirates players Fortune Makaringe and Zakhele Lepasa spoke about their careers and look ahead to the Soweto Derby.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jonty Rhodes, legendary cricketer and cricket commentator

16 February 2020 8:22 PM

Jonty Rhodes, legendary cricketer and cricket commentator

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Swallows showing signs of returning

16 February 2020 8:16 PM

Buhle Madulini spoke to Brandon Truter,Swallows Coach , player Vigil Vries  and David Magashoa about the team progress .

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

You have to beat the best to be the best

14 February 2020 9:01 PM

South Africa’s IBO junior heavyweight champion Kevin Lerena retained his belt for the sixth time when he was just too fast and strong for former WBA cruiserweight champion, 49-year-old Firat Arslan of Germany. Lerena reflects on his win and his future.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jono Leaf-Wright: Pink Day was a success to fighting cancer

9 February 2020 9:01 PM

Central Gauteng Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright says the Pink Day ODI was a success thanks to South Africans who came and supported the day in awareness of cancer. He says they were able to raise R.3 million.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Para-athlete Alwyn Uys talks about passion for sports

9 February 2020 8:54 PM

Para-athlete and former Sharks Under 19 player Alwyn Uys says his passion for sports hasn’t changed despite being disabled after a car accident. He is preparing to take part in the Ironman event.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ricardo Goss: I live for penalties

9 February 2020 8:02 PM

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Ricardo Goss says he’s happy the team beat Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup. Goss says he loves penalties.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Thousands turn out to mourn 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town

Local

[VIDEO] Du Toitskloof Pass fire rages for fifth day

Local

Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF

Politics Business

EWN Highlights

Chaos erupts in CT CBD as refugees removed from ‘new home’ by police

1 March 2020 6:00 PM

UK steps up coronavirus planning, may bring doctors out of retirement

1 March 2020 4:40 PM

Refugees removed from living outside a church in CT CBD find a new home

1 March 2020 4:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA