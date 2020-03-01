Daine Klate: Make sure you have a will & life insurance

Leján Lewthwaite, professional golfer, spoke about her golfing career and how hectic the schedule can getLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Leopeng said Deontay Wilder had no chance of winning the fight against Tyson Fury.
South African superfan Botha Msila talks about the difficulties of travelling to games in the country. He says he hikes and counts on strangers for help with getting to stadiums.
Will Bidvest Wits move to the next round of Nedbank Cup?
Paragraph: Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt looks ahead to their game against Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup. He says he looks forward to it.
Orlando Pirates players Fortune Makaringe and Zakhele Lepasa spoke about their careers and look ahead to the Soweto Derby.
Jonty Rhodes, legendary cricketer and cricket commentator
Buhle Madulini spoke to Brandon Truter,Swallows Coach , player Vigil Vries and David Magashoa about the team progress .
South Africa's IBO junior heavyweight champion Kevin Lerena retained his belt for the sixth time when he was just too fast and strong for former WBA cruiserweight champion, 49-year-old Firat Arslan of Germany. Lerena reflects on his win and his future.
Central Gauteng Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright says the Pink Day ODI was a success thanks to South Africans who came and supported the day in awareness of cancer. He says they were able to raise R.3 million.