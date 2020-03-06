How long will Rhulani Mokwena stay at Chippa United?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing The lawyers for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow have applied for leave to appeal his life imprisonment sentence and convicti... 6 March 2020 1:25 PM
OR Tambo screens for Covid-19, but what about the other 71 entry points? DA Member of Parliament's health portfolio committee Siviwe Gwarube went on an oversight visit at OR Tambo on Friday. 6 March 2020 1:23 PM
OR Tambo screens for Covid-19, but what about the other 71 entry points? DA Member of Parliament's health portfolio committee Siviwe Gwarube went on an oversight visit at OR Tambo on Friday. 6 March 2020 1:23 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people's savings... it's not your money!" says Solidarity's Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll... 6 March 2020 12:38 PM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday's 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's "hoopla" man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
Podcasts

Best Of Sportstalk
How long will Rhulani Mokwena stay at Chippa United?

How long will Rhulani Mokwena stay at Chippa United?

Lukanyo Mzinzi, Chippa United COO, says Rhulani Mokwena gave the club a three season plan and could stay at the club longer than expected



More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

What to expect from the F1 fan festival

6 March 2020 7:49 PM

Jody Scheckter, President of South African GP says South Africans can look forward to the thrilling fan event of Formula 1 and the technology that will come with it.

Lejan Lewthwaite opens up about her golf career

1 March 2020 8:54 PM

Leján Lewthwaite, professional golfer, spoke about her golfing career and how hectic the schedule can get

Daine Klate: Make sure you have a will & life insurance

1 March 2020 8:12 PM

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates player Daine Klate has given current soccer players financial advice saying the most important thing is your lifestyle. He partnered with Nedbank for their finance summit on football.

Peter Leopeng analyses the Tyson Fury VS Deontay Wilder fight

23 February 2020 9:10 PM

Peter Leopeng said Deontay Wilder had no chance of winning the fight against Tyson Fury.

Botha Msila: It’s all about the passion

23 February 2020 8:12 PM

South African superfan Botha Msila talks about the difficulties of travelling to games in the country. He says he hikes and counts on strangers for help with getting to stadiums.  

Will Bidvest Wits move to the next round of Nedbank Cup?

23 February 2020 7:45 PM

Will Bidvest Wits move to the next round of Nedbank Cup?

Paragraph: Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt looks ahead to their game against Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup. He says he looks forward to it.

Fortune Makaringe and Zakhele Lepasa reflect on Soweto Derby and successes

21 February 2020 8:15 PM

Orlando Pirates players Fortune Makaringe and Zakhele Lepasa spoke about their careers and look ahead to the Soweto Derby.

Jonty Rhodes, legendary cricketer and cricket commentator

16 February 2020 8:22 PM

16 February 2020 8:22 PM

Jonty Rhodes, legendary cricketer and cricket commentator

Swallows showing signs of returning

16 February 2020 8:16 PM

Buhle Madulini spoke to Brandon Truter,Swallows Coach , player Vigil Vries  and David Magashoa about the team progress .

Trending

Takealot pulls surgical masks after backlash over R2,500 price tag

'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

Business Opinion Politics

The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway

Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Three workers dead after rockfall at AngloGold Ashanti's Carletonville mine

6 March 2020 6:59 PM

6 March 2020 6:59 PM

Mkhize urges school of COVID-19 patient's children to resume classes

6 March 2020 4:30 PM

6 March 2020 4:30 PM

Spreading fake news on COVID-19 will cause panic - Mkhize

6 March 2020 3:42 PM

6 March 2020 3:42 PM

