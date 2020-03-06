How long will Rhulani Mokwena stay at Chippa United?

Lukanyo Mzinzi, Chippa United COO, says Rhulani Mokwena gave the club a three season plan and could stay at the club longer than expected
Jody Scheckter, President of South African GP says South Africans can look forward to the thrilling fan event of Formula 1 and the technology that will come with it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Leján Lewthwaite, professional golfer, spoke about her golfing career and how hectic the schedule can getLISTEN TO PODCAST
Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates player Daine Klate has given current soccer players financial advice saying the most important thing is your lifestyle. He partnered with Nedbank for their finance summit on football.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Leopeng said Deontay Wilder had no chance of winning the fight against Tyson Fury.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South African superfan Botha Msila talks about the difficulties of travelling to games in the country. He says he hikes and counts on strangers for help with getting to stadiums.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Will Bidvest Wits move to the next round of Nedbank Cup?
Paragraph: Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt looks ahead to their game against Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup. He says he looks forward to it.
Orlando Pirates players Fortune Makaringe and Zakhele Lepasa spoke about their careers and look ahead to the Soweto Derby.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jonty Rhodes, legendary cricketer and cricket commentatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Buhle Madulini spoke to Brandon Truter,Swallows Coach , player Vigil Vries and David Magashoa about the team progress .LISTEN TO PODCAST