Shaun Keeling on the state of rowing at SA schools

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Using satellite technology to predict wildfires
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Riaan van den Dool
Today at 06:40
Moolah Mondays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 07:07
Corona Virus and your medical aid
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sipho Kabane
Today at 07:20
Corona test now available to public
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Eftyhia Vardas - Clinical Virologist And Direct at Lancet
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Winning the tobacco wars?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Appeal For Brendan Goldie for open heart surgery
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leigh Ann Goldie - Brendan Venters Mom
Today at 10:08
After the weekend Coronavirus Update in SA and Internationally
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Today at 10:45
DF Malan making great strides to become a zero waste school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal finance with Paul Roleofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:21
Education GSB UCT Kumeshnee West, Director of Executive Education around diversity and inclusion?
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
W Cape man thought to have coronavirus in the clear The patient was isolated at the Tygerberg Hospital on Friday after matching the department's criteria for a suspected COVID-19 cas... 7 March 2020 2:13 PM
Second novel coronavirus case confirmed, this time in Gauteng The 39-year-old woman was part of the same group as SA's first case, who'd returned from a visit to Italy. 7 March 2020 1:49 PM
Uyinene's death could have been prevented had Post Office acted, says uncle The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana is suing the Post Office. Her uncle says someone must answer for her unnecessary, preventable deat... 6 March 2020 1:56 PM
View all Local
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
View all Politics
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll... 6 March 2020 12:38 PM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
10 songs to sing out loud during your 20 seconds of hand washing Afternoon Drive producer Nicola Bruns has compiled 10 songs that you might consider singing when washing your hands for 20 seconds... 6 March 2020 4:41 PM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
View all Entertainment
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition... 8 March 2020 9:10 AM
How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak. 6 March 2020 8:47 AM
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
View all World
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?' Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees. 6 March 2020 11:08 AM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
arrow_forward
Best of SportsTalk
arrow_forward
Shaun Keeling on the state of rowing at SA schools

Shaun Keeling on the state of rowing at SA schools

2016 Olympic Rowing Silver medalist Shaun Keeling says rowing is one of the most difficult sport in the world because a person has to use their entire body. Keeling says the sport is in good hands in the country. The SA Schools Rowing Championships took place on the weekend of 6 – 8 March 2020 at the Roodeplaat Dam in Pretoria.



More episodes from Best of SportsTalk

How long will Rhulani Mokwena stay at Chippa United?

6 March 2020 8:20 PM

Lukanyo Mzinzi, Chippa United COO, says Rhulani Mokwena gave the club a three season plan and could stay at the club longer than expected

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to expect from the F1 fan festival

6 March 2020 7:49 PM

Jody Scheckter, President of South African GP says South Africans can look forward to the thrilling fan event of Formula 1 and the technology that will come with it.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lejan Lewthwaite opens up about her golf career

1 March 2020 8:54 PM

Leján Lewthwaite, professional golfer, spoke about her golfing career and how hectic the schedule can get

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daine Klate: Make sure you have a will & life insurance

1 March 2020 8:12 PM

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates player Daine Klate has given current soccer players financial advice saying the most important thing is your lifestyle. He partnered with Nedbank for their finance summit on football.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Peter Leopeng analyses the Tyson Fury VS Deontay Wilder fight

23 February 2020 9:10 PM

Peter Leopeng said Deontay Wilder had no chance of winning the fight against Tyson Fury.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Botha Msila: It’s all about the passion

23 February 2020 8:12 PM

South African superfan Botha Msila talks about the difficulties of travelling to games in the country. He says he hikes and counts on strangers for help with getting to stadiums.  

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Bidvest Wits move to the next round of Nedbank Cup?

23 February 2020 7:45 PM

Will Bidvest Wits move to the next round of Nedbank Cup?

Paragraph: Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt looks ahead to their game against Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup. He says he looks forward to it.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fortune Makaringe and Zakhele Lepasa reflect on Soweto Derby and successes

21 February 2020 8:15 PM

Orlando Pirates players Fortune Makaringe and Zakhele Lepasa spoke about their careers and look ahead to the Soweto Derby.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jonty Rhodes, legendary cricketer and cricket commentator

16 February 2020 8:22 PM

Jonty Rhodes, legendary cricketer and cricket commentator

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Health minister confirms third case of Covid-19 in SA

Local

[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020

Local Sport

Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Provincial Health Depts condemn two patients for lying about having coronavirus

8 March 2020 5:28 PM

Eskom says likelihood of load shedding remains high

8 March 2020 3:39 PM

Nzimande calls on universities, students to work together to resolve challenges

8 March 2020 3:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA