Sifiso Myeni: It’s good for me to feel the heat of being an underdog

Aubrey Masango
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UCT, Stellenbosch University call off graduation ceremonies for March and April Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town both issued statements on Friday in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:14 PM
Parent of Herzlia pupil tested positive for Covid-19, school confirms It's understood that all eight of the Jewish community schools will remain closed until after the school holidays. 13 March 2020 4:55 PM
Two new coronavirus patients confirmed in Western Cape as SA's cases rise to 24 Eight more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Africa, bringing the total to 24. 13 March 2020 1:21 PM
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students' UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded. 13 March 2020 1:32 PM
Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka says the almost 1000-page report is a confirmation of suspicions about Dr Dan Matjila. 13 March 2020 12:29 PM
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Unions propose UIF specifically for employees quarantined for Covid-19 There’s a surplus in the fund and it will give employees a sense of ease in these desperate times, says Fedusa’s Riefdah Ajam. 13 March 2020 1:02 PM
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards? Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times. 12 March 2020 8:43 PM
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed indefinitely The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has been postponed for the foreseeable future as the world grapples with Covid-19. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 13 March 2020 5:40 PM
AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA Popular desert festival AfrikaBurn has cancelled its annual event in the Northern Cape in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 4:25 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Sifiso Myeni, TS Sporting FC midfielder, has been away from mainstream football for a year and a half. He has made a return with his new club and he talks about the change from being in the PSL to the GladAfrica league.



More episodes from Best of SportsTalk

Aiden Markram reflects on his career highs & lows

13 March 2020 8:10 PM

Momentum Multiply Titans, says many people have had an influence on his career, especially Faf du Plessis. Markram also said he works hard on bowling.

Shaun Keeling on the state of rowing at SA schools

8 March 2020 8:46 PM

2016 Olympic Rowing Silver medalist Shaun Keeling says rowing is one of the most difficult sport in the world because a person has to use their entire body. Keeling says the sport is in good hands in the country. The SA Schools Rowing Championships took place on the weekend of 6 – 8 March 2020 at the Roodeplaat Dam in Pretoria.

How long will Rhulani Mokwena stay at Chippa United?

6 March 2020 8:20 PM

Lukanyo Mzinzi, Chippa United COO, says Rhulani Mokwena gave the club a three season plan and could stay at the club longer than expected

What to expect from the F1 fan festival

6 March 2020 7:49 PM

Jody Scheckter, President of South African GP says South Africans can look forward to the thrilling fan event of Formula 1 and the technology that will come with it.

Lejan Lewthwaite opens up about her golf career

1 March 2020 8:54 PM

Leján Lewthwaite, professional golfer, spoke about her golfing career and how hectic the schedule can get

Daine Klate: Make sure you have a will & life insurance

1 March 2020 8:12 PM

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates player Daine Klate has given current soccer players financial advice saying the most important thing is your lifestyle. He partnered with Nedbank for their finance summit on football.

Peter Leopeng analyses the Tyson Fury VS Deontay Wilder fight

23 February 2020 9:10 PM

Peter Leopeng said Deontay Wilder had no chance of winning the fight against Tyson Fury.

Botha Msila: It’s all about the passion

23 February 2020 8:12 PM

South African superfan Botha Msila talks about the difficulties of travelling to games in the country. He says he hikes and counts on strangers for help with getting to stadiums.  

Will Bidvest Wits move to the next round of Nedbank Cup?

23 February 2020 7:45 PM

Paragraph: Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt looks ahead to their game against Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup. He says he looks forward to it.

Two new coronavirus patients confirmed in Western Cape as SA's cases rise to 24

Local

Parent of Herzlia pupil tested positive for Covid-19, school confirms

Local

Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed indefinitely

Entertainment

Mkhize urges South Africans to be vigilant about contact as COVID-19 spreads

13 March 2020 7:23 PM

Drop in demand to see power cuts move to stage 2 on Saturday

13 March 2020 7:12 PM

Prasa suspends 12 senior officials

13 March 2020 6:12 PM

