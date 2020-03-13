Will the PSL be suspended over coronavirus outbreak?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
[VIDEO] Fire breaks out at the foot of Table Mountain, spreads to Lion's Head Fire crews responded to a blaze that started along Tafelberg Road. Strong winds fanned the flames which have now reached Lion's H... 15 March 2020 1:47 PM
WC Premier Winde to meet with MECs to discuss Covid-19 plans and measures Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will meet with his provisional cabinet to explore measures to contain the spread of the virus. 15 March 2020 12:49 PM
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-1... 15 March 2020 10:08 AM
Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected. 13 March 2020 3:34 PM
Primedia Broadcasting CEO Eric D'Oliveira placed on special leave Acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams wrote to staff saying that D'Oliveira had been placed on special leave but advanced no reasons f... 13 March 2020 3:22 PM
Fuel prices will almost certainly fall sharply in April – AA The rand is weak, but not weak enough to spoil the oil price party for South African consumers. 13 March 2020 2:45 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
Podcasts

SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
Best of SportsTalk
Will the PSL be suspended over coronavirus outbreak?

Will the PSL be suspended over coronavirus outbreak?

Safa CEO Gay Mokoena said SAFA will decide on local football fixtures and if they will be suspended because of coronavirus. This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed the nation on government’s response to the outbreak. Ramaphosa declared that not more than 100 people can gather at a time, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.



More episodes from Best of SportsTalk

Sifiso Myeni: It’s good for me to feel the heat of being an underdog

13 March 2020 8:13 PM

Sifiso Myeni, TS Sporting FC midfielder, has been away from mainstream football for a year and a half. He has made a return with his new club and he talks about the change from being in the PSL to the GladAfrica league.

Aiden Markram reflects on his career highs & lows

13 March 2020 8:10 PM

Momentum Multiply Titans, says many people have had an influence on his career, especially Faf du Plessis. Markram also said he works hard on bowling.

Shaun Keeling on the state of rowing at SA schools

8 March 2020 8:46 PM

2016 Olympic Rowing Silver medalist Shaun Keeling says rowing is one of the most difficult sport in the world because a person has to use their entire body. Keeling says the sport is in good hands in the country. The SA Schools Rowing Championships took place on the weekend of 6 – 8 March 2020 at the Roodeplaat Dam in Pretoria.

How long will Rhulani Mokwena stay at Chippa United?

6 March 2020 8:20 PM

Lukanyo Mzinzi, Chippa United COO, says Rhulani Mokwena gave the club a three season plan and could stay at the club longer than expected

What to expect from the F1 fan festival

6 March 2020 7:49 PM

Jody Scheckter, President of South African GP says South Africans can look forward to the thrilling fan event of Formula 1 and the technology that will come with it.

Lejan Lewthwaite opens up about her golf career

1 March 2020 8:54 PM

Leján Lewthwaite, professional golfer, spoke about her golfing career and how hectic the schedule can get

Daine Klate: Make sure you have a will & life insurance

1 March 2020 8:12 PM

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates player Daine Klate has given current soccer players financial advice saying the most important thing is your lifestyle. He partnered with Nedbank for their finance summit on football.

Peter Leopeng analyses the Tyson Fury VS Deontay Wilder fight

23 February 2020 9:10 PM

Peter Leopeng said Deontay Wilder had no chance of winning the fight against Tyson Fury.

Botha Msila: It’s all about the passion

23 February 2020 8:12 PM

South African superfan Botha Msila talks about the difficulties of travelling to games in the country. He says he hikes and counts on strangers for help with getting to stadiums.  

10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread

Politics Local

Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic

Sport

WC Premier Winde to meet with MECs to discuss Covid-19 plans and measures

Local

EWN Highlights

SA now has 61 confirmed cases of the coronavirus

15 March 2020 7:42 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa briefs SA on how govt will deal coronavirus cases

15 March 2020 7:39 PM

Ramaphosa to address the nation on curbing spread of coronavirus at 18:00

15 March 2020 4:29 PM

