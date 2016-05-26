Best of SportsTalk

Itu Khune talks #Distribution101 & career path


Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune talks about his new project Distribution 101 he's currently doing with school across the country. He's using the project to teach young and aspiring goalkeepers to know how to distribute the ball like he does.

THE WINGS OF LIFE WORLD RUN

5 May 2019 9:16 PM
Lux September: The PSL doesn’t interfere in DC dealings.

29 April 2019 11:36 AM
First all-women team from Africa to tackle Mount Everest

29 April 2019 9:40 AM
#InjuryList: Itu Khune may miss out on AFCON

29 April 2019 9:25 AM
Lizo Gqoboka: We don't play rugby just for results but for enjoyment

29 April 2019 9:19 AM
Bernard Parker reflects on senior role at Kaizer Chiefs

22 April 2019 9:30 PM
Three more players join Amajita camp in Saudi Arabia

22 April 2019 8:32 PM
InjuryList: NZ All Blacks with a huge casualty list

14 April 2019 8:33 PM
Thabang Moroe: franchise cricket hadn't developed any revenue for CSA.

12 April 2019 7:49 PM
St Marys Hockey tournament Player of the Tournament

7 April 2019 9:02 PM
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa praises IEC for job well done
Ramaphosa praises IEC for job well done

President Ramaphosa says the IEC must be applauded for the hard work it’s put in to ensure this year’s elections are free and fair.

Tense future for US-China ties, with or without trade deal
Tense future for US-China ties, with or without trade deal

The United States faces a growing challenge to its lone superpower status from a Communist-ruled China whose global influence, military might and high-tech capabilities are rapidly rising.
ANC Gauteng admits next 5 years will be difficult in legislature
ANC Gauteng admits next 5 years will be difficult in legislature

ANC Gauteng Deputy leader Panyaza Lesufi says they are not worried about not having enough numbers in the provincial legislature at all times to ensure that motions are passed in their favour.

