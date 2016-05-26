Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune talks about his new project Distribution 101 he's currently doing with school across the country. He's using the project to teach young and aspiring goalkeepers to know how to distribute the ball like he does.
Itu Khune talks #Distribution101 & career path
