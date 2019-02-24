24 February 2019 4:59 AM

A Beautiful love affair with Sierra was created to host an annual get together to celebrate, not only my rescue Pit Bull Sierras birthday but to raise much needed funds for Change for the better foundation and Pit Pals, both Non-Profit organisations caring for dogs and cats who are in dire need of homes and care. The name of the event was chosen because of the love Sierra has received when she was rescued, how she has brought people together and how people fell in love with the breed because of her! We spoke to Annique Morkel about the event. For more information you can head out to the facebook page https://www.facebook.com/abeautifulloveaffairwithsierra/ And for tickets to the event https://www.quicket.co.za/events/65967-sierras-2nd-birthday-fundraiser/#/