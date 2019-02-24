Banyana Banyana Assistant coach Thinasonke Mbuli who has earlier this week been announced as the new head coach for UWC's first team women's football side. She will do this and coach Banyana to the world cup which is a monumental success.
Big Steps for Banyana Banyana assistant coach
|
24 February 2019 5:30 AM
|
24 February 2019 4:59 AM
|
24 February 2019 4:43 AM
|
24 February 2019 4:38 AM
|
Tips on the top fitness trends: calisthenics, Tabata, hiit, body weight.
|
24 February 2019 2:46 AM
|
24 February 2019 2:05 AM
|
24 February 2019 1:46 AM
|
24 February 2019 1:00 AM
|
24 February 2019 12:44 AM