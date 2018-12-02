There are only a few hours left until the Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival will take place at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Many people are confused about what time to arrive, what they should wear and what the festival really means. EWN's Katleho Sekhotho spoke to Nomzamo Mbatha about everything Global Citizen. Take a listen…
EWN's Katleho Sekhotho spoke to Nomzamo Mbatha about everything Global Citizen.
|
28 November 2018 4:41 PM
|
23 November 2018 4:40 PM
|
23 November 2018 3:49 PM
|
22 November 2018 4:32 PM
|
Dis-chem Foundation's random Act of Kindness to the Phenduka Literacy Project
|
29 October 2018 1:00 PM
|
This montage is worth R15,000! Enter the 20/20 Challenge NOW!
|
12 October 2018 3:10 PM
|
Ayanda MVP - Olivia's Friday could have gone better, but at least she got R5,000!
|
21 September 2018 1:21 PM
|
20 September 2018 2:43 PM
|
18 September 2018 2:49 PM