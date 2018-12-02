947 Podcast

EWN's Katleho Sekhotho spoke to Nomzamo Mbatha about everything Global Citizen.


There are only a few hours left until the Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival will take place at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Many people are confused about what time to arrive, what they should wear and what the festival really means. EWN's Katleho Sekhotho spoke to Nomzamo Mbatha about everything Global Citizen. Take a listen…

Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Lawyers for listeriosis claimants aim to file class action suit in new year
Lawyers for listeriosis claimants aim to file class action suit in new year

This comes after a South Gauteng High Court granted Richard Spoor Attorneys the go ahead to sue Tiger Brands for damages and liability.
ANC in Tshwane lays complaint over DA MPL's alleged K-word message
ANC in Tshwane lays complaint over DA MPL's alleged K-word message

ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa says they received the WhatsApp messages last week after the DA’s caucus meeting.
Moyane takes bid to get Sars job back to High Court
Moyane takes bid to get Sars job back to High Court

President Cyril Ramaphosa fired Moyane in October after accepting the recommendations of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.
