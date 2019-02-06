947 Podcast

Nu-Metro's 4DX cinema is the best way to experience movie night #947Crew


The Field Berry Farm is a certified #947JoburgGem!

The Field Berry Farm is a certified #947JoburgGem!

30 January 2019 5:15 PM
Happy Island Water World is verified by Ayanda and the 947 Crew to be a Jo'burg Gem!

Happy Island Water World is verified by Ayanda and the 947 Crew to be a Jo'burg Gem!

23 January 2019 4:17 PM
#CokeTop40JHB - 2018 Recap

#CokeTop40JHB - 2018 Recap

20 December 2018 12:36 PM
Ayanda MVP visits CLAW and took the 947 Truck Of Love with SPAR with them!

Ayanda MVP visits CLAW and took the 947 Truck Of Love with SPAR with them!

10 December 2018 11:27 AM
The 947 Truck of Love with SPAR went to the Soweto Home for the Aged

The 947 Truck of Love with SPAR went to the Soweto Home for the Aged

6 December 2018 2:40 PM
The Best Of...

The Best Of...

4 December 2018 5:13 PM
EWN's Katleho Sekhotho spoke to Nomzamo Mbatha about everything Global Citizen.

EWN's Katleho Sekhotho spoke to Nomzamo Mbatha about everything Global Citizen.

2 December 2018 10:17 AM
Sundays

Sundays

23 November 2018 4:40 PM
947 Weekend Gig Guide - 23 - 25 November 2018

947 Weekend Gig Guide - 23 - 25 November 2018

23 November 2018 3:49 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

You don't want to miss Shortstraw at the 10th annual Backsberg Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk. Enjoy a glass of wine and gr...
EWN Headlines
ANC to appeal High Court ruling to have NW PEC reinstated
ANC to appeal High Court ruling to have NW PEC reinstated

The ANC's North West chair Supra Mahumapelo and four others approached the court to have the NEC's decision overturned and were successful.

Mother of Sans Souci pupil opens assault case against teacher
Mother of Sans Souci pupil opens assault case against teacher

A video of the incident has been circulated widely on social media and now the school governing body is investigating the matter before disciplinary steps are decided on.

Politics divide DUT students after Mlungisi Madonsela’s death
Politics divide DUT students after Mlungisi Madonsela’s death

Twenty-one-year-old Mlungisi Madonsela was shot on Tuesday during a scuffle between private security guards and protesting students.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us