947 Podcast

Cosmic Transport Raceway Lanseria just got the Jo'burg gem stamp of approval!


Most interesting (and bizarre) office rumour you've heard about yourself!

Most interesting (and bizarre) office rumour you've heard about yourself!

25 February 2019 4:42 PM
Tsogo Sun properties are definitely worth going to!

Tsogo Sun properties are definitely worth going to!

20 February 2019 4:03 PM
Nu-Metro's 4DX cinema is the best way to experience movie night #947Crew

Nu-Metro's 4DX cinema is the best way to experience movie night #947Crew

6 February 2019 4:27 PM
SUNDAYS

SUNDAYS

1 February 2019 4:28 PM
The Field Berry Farm is a certified #947JoburgGem!

The Field Berry Farm is a certified #947JoburgGem!

30 January 2019 5:15 PM
Happy Island Water World is verified by Ayanda and the 947 Crew to be a Jo'burg Gem!

Happy Island Water World is verified by Ayanda and the 947 Crew to be a Jo'burg Gem!

23 January 2019 4:17 PM
#CokeTop40JHB - 2018 Recap

#CokeTop40JHB - 2018 Recap

20 December 2018 12:36 PM
Ayanda MVP visits CLAW and took the 947 Truck Of Love with SPAR with them!

Ayanda MVP visits CLAW and took the 947 Truck Of Love with SPAR with them!

10 December 2018 11:27 AM
The 947 Truck of Love with SPAR went to the Soweto Home for the Aged

The 947 Truck of Love with SPAR went to the Soweto Home for the Aged

6 December 2018 2:40 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Eskom’s Pillay says former CEO Maritz used intimidating tactics against him
Eskom’s Pillay says former CEO Maritz used intimidating tactics against him

Pillay testified that in 2017 Maritz and then CFO Anoj Singh signed off on a R25 billion loan from the Chinese asset management company Huarong Energy Africa, a deal he said burdened Eskom instead of helping it.
Ipid says Phahlane’s arrest had nothing to do with McBride
Ipid says Phahlane’s arrest had nothing to do with McBride

Ipid arrested Phahlane and major general Ravi Pillay on Friday and were later released on R20,000 bail each after appearing in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
Powerball results: Friday, 01 March 2019
Powerball results: Friday, 01 March 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you were a winner.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us