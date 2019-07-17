Johnny Clegg Tribute

Johnny Clegg has passed away. He was 66. The singer was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015. He launched a farewell tour last year, appearing with a variety of artists including his son Jessie Clegg. This is a breaking news story. Follow EWN for updates.
