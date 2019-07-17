947 Podcast

Johnny Clegg Tribute


Johnny Clegg has passed away. He was 66. The singer was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015. He launched a farewell tour last year, appearing with a variety of artists including his son Jessie Clegg. This is a breaking news story. Follow EWN for updates.

BlocParty Timo Odv Interview 13-07-19

12 July 2019 5:18 PM
Sherwin nails the #20KTriplePlay and earns himself R4,000 in cash!

6 June 2019 4:00 PM
Lusky and Hulisani interview Ali Al Sayed ahead of Joburg International Comedy Festival

13 March 2019 5:45 PM
Interview with Beatenberg on the #CokeTop40JHB

13 March 2019 12:29 PM
The Field Berry Farm is a certified #947JoburgGem!

30 January 2019 5:15 PM
Happy Island Water World is verified by Ayanda and the 947 Crew to be a Jo'burg Gem!

23 January 2019 4:17 PM
#CokeTop40JHB - 2018 Recap

20 December 2018 12:36 PM
The Best Of...

4 December 2018 5:13 PM
EWN's Katleho Sekhotho spoke to Nomzamo Mbatha about everything Global Citizen.

2 December 2018 10:17 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zuma: I don't remember insisting on Gama being appointed Transnet CEO
Former President Jacob Zuma said while he may not remember the details of the list of Transnet CEO candidates, he did recall Gama’s name making the cut.
16 more sexual offences courts to be built - Lamola
During the 2017/2018 financial year, 2,930 women and 985 children were murdered; more than 15% of the total number of people murdered in that time.
Mogoeng: Govt must fund political parties for elections to avoid state capture
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that allowing private individuals to fund politicians creates a breeding ground for corruption in the form of favours.
