EWN: SA's Forgotten Citizens Podcast EP1

7 May 2019 10:33 AM

Voting is a right bestowed on every South African citizen, including people who live in other countries while remaining citizens of SA. But our homeless feel separated from the process. And it’s not just because they don’t have a hand in the working environment in the country. South Africans are set to hit the polls on 8 May to cast their votes in the national elections. While many have chosen to either vote or not to vote, homeless people feel they have been overlooked and have not been given the options to choose whether they want to exercise their right. EWN spoke to five homeless people throughout Johannesburg to find out if they would like to participate in the upcoming elections and how they felt about being sidelined in exercising one of the most important rights South Africans are entitled to.