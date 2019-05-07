EWN Podcasts

EWN: SA's Forgotten Citizens Podcast EP1


Voting is a right bestowed on every South African citizen, including people who live in other countries while remaining citizens of SA. But our homeless feel separated from the process. And it’s not just because they don’t have a hand in the working environment in the country. South Africans are set to hit the polls on 8 May to cast their votes in the national elections. While many have chosen to either vote or not to vote, homeless people feel they have been overlooked and have not been given the options to choose whether they want to exercise their right. EWN spoke to five homeless people throughout Johannesburg to find out if they would like to participate in the upcoming elections and how they felt about being sidelined in exercising one of the most important rights South Africans are entitled to.

11 April 2018 4:29 PM
22 January 2018 12:15 PM
26 July 2017 12:37 PM
This is episode one of EWN's 'SA's forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast' where we find out if people living on the streets would like to participate in the upcoming elections.

