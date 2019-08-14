EWN Podcasts

EWN: SA's Forgotten Citizens Podcast EP4


In this episode, we will be looking at what homeless people, especially women, do when they feel unsafe. Safety and security is one of the rights we are entitled to. But being forced to live on the street means you’re at the mercy of the night. For women, finding safety alone can be difficult and have to ensure that they stay in groups to reduce their chances of being exposed to vulnerability.

EWN: SA's Forgotten Citizens Podcast EP3

19 June 2019 12:23 PM
EWN: SA's Forgotten Citizens Podcast EP2

23 May 2019 1:51 PM
EWN: SA's Forgotten Citizens Podcast EP1

7 May 2019 10:33 AM
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela 1936-2018

11 April 2018 4:29 PM
Primedia Broadcasting CEO sets record straight on payment for interviews claim

22 January 2018 12:15 PM
Affordable Housing in Cape Town

26 July 2017 12:37 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
DUT orders independent inquiry into murder of Mlungisi Madonsela
Mlungisi Madonsela was shot allegedly by a private security guard during student protests earlier in 2019.
Modise agrees to DA request to debate unemployment crisis
DA leader Mmusi Maimane had written to Modise saying the debate was of national importance.
ANC to Makhura: Replace one male MEC with a female
After this year’s elections, the party’s national executive committee (NEC) resolved that all provinces led by men must have 60% women in cabinet.
