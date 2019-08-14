EWN: SA's Forgotten Citizens Podcast EP4

In this episode, we will be looking at what homeless people, especially women, do when they feel unsafe. Safety and security is one of the rights we are entitled to. But being forced to live on the street means you’re at the mercy of the night. For women, finding safety alone can be difficult and have to ensure that they stay in groups to reduce their chances of being exposed to vulnerability.
