The Best of Late Night Talk

The weekend Windup with Jozistyle Award winning Blogger


Edward Chamberlain Bell  Edward's is the man behind JoziStyle, and has been published in Mens Health, GQ, The Star, ESPN and Forbes. He's contributed to numerous radio shows, including producing and presenting his own show, and he's appeared in three reality television shows.    He's never been one to shy away from controversy, and his quick wit has sometimes landed him in hot water, but his followers respect him because he's the only media personality that always takes them front-row, five-star, first-class!     

Prince Winning Habits

Prince Winning Habits

22 February 2019 11:40 PM
How to end a business partnership amicably.

How to end a business partnership amicably.

22 February 2019 9:19 PM
11 tips everyone should know to stay safe, according to self-defense coaches

11 tips everyone should know to stay safe, according to self-defense coaches

22 February 2019 12:47 AM
Energy - the no.1 ingredient for success’

Energy - the no.1 ingredient for success’

21 February 2019 12:09 AM
Should the media take sides in elections?

Should the media take sides in elections?

20 February 2019 12:07 AM
Land Reform challenges as we approach 2019 elections

Land Reform challenges as we approach 2019 elections

19 February 2019 12:04 AM
South Africans Doing Great Things – Jenna Skews

South Africans Doing Great Things – Jenna Skews

15 February 2019 11:05 PM
CELEB SPOT - Jason Goliath

CELEB SPOT - Jason Goliath

15 February 2019 10:08 PM
How to discuss finances when a relationship is ending.

How to discuss finances when a relationship is ending.

15 February 2019 9:05 PM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Analysts say no criminal case in Kodwa rape saga may expose victim to more abuse
Analysts say no criminal case in Kodwa rape saga may expose victim to more abuse

A woman sent a letter to the party's deputy general secretary Jessie Duarte detailing how she and another woman were drugged and raped by Zizi Kodwa.
McBride’s fight to have his contract renewed hits a snag
McBride’s fight to have his contract renewed hits a snag

Robert McBride is currently involved in a legal tussle with Police Minister Bheki Cele who has signalled his intention to not renew McBride’s contract.
4 people dead, 10 critical in Tshwane accident
4 people dead, 10 critical in Tshwane accident

Paramedics are on the scene using jaws of life to release passengers still trapped inside the bus.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us