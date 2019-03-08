The weekend Windup with Jozistyle Award winning Blogger

8 March 2019 2:14 AM

Edward Chamberlain Bell Edward's is the man behind JoziStyle, and has been published in Mens Health, GQ, The Star, ESPN and Forbes. He's contributed to numerous radio shows, including producing and presenting his own show, and he's appeared in three reality television shows. He's never been one to shy away from controversy, and his quick wit has sometimes landed him in hot water, but his followers respect him because he's the only media personality that always takes them front-row, five-star, first-class!