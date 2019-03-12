The Best of Late Night Talk

Electoral Act should allow independent candidates


Bulelani Mkhohliswa, National Coordinator at New Nation Movement, talking about why independent candidates should be allowed to stand in provincial and national elections.

Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
DA at odds with ANC over SABC board candidates
DA at odds with ANC over SABC board candidates

The DA has accused the governing party of refusing to budge and coming up with people that only the ANC want on the board.
Zondo grants Van Rooyen permission to cross-examine Lungisa Fuzile
Zondo grants Van Rooyen permission to cross-examine Lungisa Fuzile

Van Rooyen has also been granted an application to give evidence before the state capture commission.
Ethiopian Airlines 'has flown' black boxes of crashed Boeing to Paris
Ethiopian Airlines 'has flown' black boxes of crashed Boeing to Paris

Ethiopia said it does not have the equipment to process the data and Germany said it would not analyse the boxes as it was unable to read the software used by Boeing.
