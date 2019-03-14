The Best of Late Night Talk

The Power of Focus


Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at Lift Off SA

Educational opportunities for brilliant young minds

20 March 2019 12:08 AM
Meridian Wine Merchants provides waiters with a key to their future

19 March 2019 10:55 PM
#Elections2019: Lists should get more public scrutiny

19 March 2019 12:16 AM
South Africans Doing Great Things – Sarah Collins

15 March 2019 11:07 PM
How to separate inherited assets with sentimental value from those that have financial value

15 March 2019 9:40 PM
Male Domestic Abuse

13 March 2019 12:19 AM
Electoral Act should allow independent candidates

12 March 2019 12:06 AM
South Africans Doing Great Things – Prince Modiba and Lionel Rofhiwa Mphaphuli, from the Andrew Mlangeni Golf Development in Soweto

8 March 2019 11:35 PM
CELEB SPOT – Thapelo Mokoena

8 March 2019 10:06 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle

You only live once and this World As Young As You Feel Day, CapeTalk and award-winning retirement village Evergreen Lifestyle want...
EWN Headlines
Mozambique starts 3 days of mourning after cyclone kills hundreds
Mozambique starts 3 days of mourning after cyclone kills hundreds

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi said in a televised statement on Tuesday that the cyclone had killed more than 200 people in Mozambique but that more bodies were still being discovered.
Cape Chamber of Commerce: Load shedding may ruin small businesses
Cape Chamber of Commerce: Load shedding may ruin small businesses

Eskom and government say there’s no quick fix to the country's electricity issues, with months of load shedding still expected.
Convicted fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga removed as Icasa boss
Convicted fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga removed as Icasa boss

In accordance with the Icasa Act, a councillor who is convicted of a crime, including fraud, is disqualified from holding office.
