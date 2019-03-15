Sara Collins, Founder of Natural Balance Global. She was was named as one of Africa’s ‘New Wealth Creators’ by Forbes Africa Woman Magazine during the Leading Women summit held in Durban at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.
South Africans Doing Great Things – Sarah Collins
