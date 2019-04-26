Guess whose coming to Dinner

Faith Baloyi, Writer, Actress, Voice Artist and Founder of Negritude, and Shadi Masheane Founder of KamaProductions spoke about an interesting event they're hosting called “Guess Who’s Coming For Dinner”. www.negritude.co.za
