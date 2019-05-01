The Best of NightTalk

BRIDGING THE GENDER PAY GAP: Five Things Women Should Know


Madelein Smit, CEO of HR Company Solutions, talking about how women can bridge pay gap at workplace in 2019.

The seven steps from fear to freedom. How to stop being a victim

2 May 2019 12:47 AM
Sports pathway to admission to US universities

1 May 2019 12:55 AM
Promises! Promises! How Political Parties bait the electorate to win votes

30 April 2019 1:02 AM
South Africans Ding Great Things with Wandisile Nongodlwana

26 April 2019 11:11 PM
Guess whose coming to Dinner

26 April 2019 10:18 PM
Knowing the difference between investing and saving

26 April 2019 9:34 PM
AMCU at risk of deregistration by department of labour

26 April 2019 12:21 AM
ChangeCreator Formula

25 April 2019 12:11 AM
Thabo Mbeki throws his weight behind ANC for first time in a decade

24 April 2019 12:04 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Blade Nzimande calls on workers to give ANC decisive poll victory
Blade Nzimande calls on workers to give ANC decisive poll victory

But SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said this was not a blank cheque as the alliance would hold the ANC to account.
Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison
Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison

EFF leader Julius Malema says President Ramaphosa says that President Ramaphosa has not answered for the Marikana massacre, which claimed the lives of 34 miners.

Stellenbosch Univ apologises, promises probe into study on coloured women
Stellenbosch Univ apologises, promises probe into study on coloured women

The study claimed that ‘low education levels and unhealthy lifestyle behaviours’ among coloured South African women were a contributing factor to low cognitive functioning.

