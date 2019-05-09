The Best of NightTalk

Stanley Beckett, Author and Consultant at ChangeCreator, talking about the concept of " I Think therefore I am".

Are political parties led by women enough voice to advocate for women's rights in RSA?

8 May 2019 12:20 AM
Democracy in South Africa is not real

7 May 2019 12:42 AM
South Africans Doing Great Things – Pietie Beyers

3 May 2019 11:04 PM
Who are you feaure – Award winning actress and comedian Celeste Ntuli

3 May 2019 10:07 PM
Building from last week's topic of savings vs investing.

3 May 2019 9:06 PM
Destination and Destiny are twins

3 May 2019 12:09 AM
The seven steps from fear to freedom. How to stop being a victim

2 May 2019 12:47 AM
BRIDGING THE GENDER PAY GAP: Five Things Women Should Know

1 May 2019 11:29 PM
Sports pathway to admission to US universities

1 May 2019 12:55 AM
EWN Headlines
EXPLAINER: You've cast your vote, now what happens?
EXPLAINER: You've cast your vote, now what happens?

Millions of citizens took to the polling stations on Wednesday following two days of casting special votes.

ANC, DA: Ballot paper shortages in WC could cost us votes
ANC, DA: Ballot paper shortages in WC could cost us votes

The two biggest parties in the province have been engaged in a final desperate push to get supporters to voting stations before they close.

Buthelezi: IEC must probe claims ANC organised foreign nationals to vote for it
Buthelezi: IEC must probe claims ANC organised foreign nationals to vote for it

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said with experience came the knowledge that the likelihood of fraud during elections was a certainty.
