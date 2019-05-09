The Best of NightTalk

Post Elections banter from the Youths perspective from TelkomYouth Igniters


Rekgotsofetse Chikane, Scholar Khaya Sithole,Youth Igniters Economic Youth Advocate

I Think, therefore I am

9 May 2019 12:25 AM
Are political parties led by women enough voice to advocate for women's rights in RSA?

8 May 2019 12:20 AM
Democracy in South Africa is not real

7 May 2019 12:42 AM
South Africans Doing Great Things – Pietie Beyers

3 May 2019 11:04 PM
Who are you feaure – Award winning actress and comedian Celeste Ntuli

3 May 2019 10:07 PM
Building from last week's topic of savings vs investing.

3 May 2019 9:06 PM
Destination and Destiny are twins

3 May 2019 12:09 AM
The seven steps from fear to freedom. How to stop being a victim

2 May 2019 12:47 AM
BRIDGING THE GENDER PAY GAP: Five Things Women Should Know

1 May 2019 11:29 PM
EWN Headlines
EFF’s presence felt in North west as vote counting continues
EFF’s presence felt in North west as vote counting continues

The party’s share of the vote had been climbing all day and by Thursday night it sat at over 18%.
Despite lead in WC, DA falls short of its decisive 2014 victory
Despite lead in WC, DA falls short of its decisive 2014 victory

Provincial electoral officer Courtney Sampson says the finishing line is close.
FF+ proves to be the party to watch out for
FF+ proves to be the party to watch out for

From 127,217 votes nationally in 1999 to over 200,000 in 2019 (when just over 63% of votes has been counted nationally), the Freedom Front Plus has picked up more supporters.
