EXPECTATIONS OF THE FORTHCOMING CABINET APPOINTMENTS AND VIEWS ON SOME OF THE MPS WHO WILL BE TAKING THEIR OATH OF OFFICE.


Wayne Duvenage, Chief Executive Officer at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

LABOUR POLICIES AND HOW THEY PERPETUATE INEQUALITY

21 May 2019 12:13 AM
South Africans Doing Great Things with the #makeitknown Tell Tattoo Organ Donation Campaign.

17 May 2019 11:10 PM
Who are you feaure – Hlubi Mboya-Arnold

17 May 2019 10:31 PM
Confirmation Bias - What is it, what causes it, and why it results in poor investment decisions making.

17 May 2019 9:15 PM
A prophet should keep on phrophesying

17 May 2019 12:21 AM
Dissatisfaction at an individual level

16 May 2019 12:20 AM
Post Elections Analysis Paralysis with two of 702 regular experts

14 May 2019 12:39 AM
Post Elections banter from the Youths perspective from TelkomYouth Igniters

9 May 2019 11:14 PM
I Think, therefore I am

9 May 2019 12:25 AM
EWN Headlines
Bus driver allegedly hangs himself after fatal crash
Bus driver allegedly hangs himself after fatal crash

Eight people were killed and 45 others were injured in Monday morning's accident.
Sassa announces permanent CEO
Sassa announces permanent CEO

Busisiwe Memela-Khambula will head the agency responsible for distributing social welfare grants to more than seventeen million people nationally.

Wife murderer Rob Packham branded a liar by court
Wife murderer Rob Packham branded a liar by court

The Constantia businessman was found guilty of killing Gill Packham and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
