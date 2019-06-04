The Best of NightTalk

Adrian Lackay reponds to Public Protector Report on Pravin Gordhan


Spokesperson of Minister of Public Enterprises - Pravin Gordhan, Adrian Lackay engages with Oliver Dickson on the Public Protector's controversial report on Pravin Gordhan. 

Ace Magashule taken to task as Cyril Ramaphosa flexes his muscles #Part 2

4 June 2019 12:42 AM
Ace Magashule taken to task as Cyril Ramaphosa flexes his muscles

3 June 2019 11:39 PM
To wind down and up into the weekend, we do a double whammy with yet another ‘Who are you’ celeb spotlight on Marks latest show celebrating his big 60th.

31 May 2019 10:57 PM
‘Who are you’ celeb spotlight feature doubled up as our South Africans Doing Great Things Friday regular

31 May 2019 9:39 PM
How to align your values and money

31 May 2019 9:37 PM
LIFE’S LOTUS GARDEN

30 May 2019 11:44 PM
ELON MUSK'S STARLINK TELECOMMUNICATION SATELLITE 'TRAIN' - IT LOOKS AMAZING, BUT ASTRONOMERS HAVE SERIOUS CONCERNS.

30 May 2019 11:43 PM
Starting a side hustle - tips for how to manage a small business without breaking the bank

29 May 2019 12:06 AM
‘Can SA lead the war on tobacco’, with World No Tobacco Day celebrated around the world on Friday, 31 May.

27 May 2019 11:05 PM
EWN Headlines
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice
The Public Protector served Pravin Gordhan with a section 7(9) notice, which affords a person being investigated by the office the opportunity to give their side of the story.

IMF urges SA to speed up reforms to boost growth
The fund said following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election last month, a focus on policy actions to remove long-standing constraints to growth and accelerate job creation was a must.
Joao Rodrigues ruling not 'vengeful', says Ahmed Timol trial judge
Judge Seun Moshidi found that Joao Rodrigues should stand trial for activist Ahmed Timol’s 1971 murder.

