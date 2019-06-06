The Best of NightTalk

Cricket World Cup


Lesego Pooe | Cricket Analyst | unpacking the South Africa vs India game as well as other Cricket World Cup games.

‘Change your thinking - from finding employment to creating employments - your first steps.’

6 June 2019 12:16 AM
Men's mental health should be part of youth dialogues

5 June 2019 12:12 AM
Adrian Lackay reponds to Public Protector Report on Pravin Gordhan

4 June 2019 1:04 AM
Ace Magashule taken to task as Cyril Ramaphosa flexes his muscles #Part 2

4 June 2019 12:42 AM
Ace Magashule taken to task as Cyril Ramaphosa flexes his muscles

3 June 2019 11:39 PM
To wind down and up into the weekend, we do a double whammy with yet another ‘Who are you’ celeb spotlight on Marks latest show celebrating his big 60th.

31 May 2019 10:57 PM
‘Who are you’ celeb spotlight feature doubled up as our South Africans Doing Great Things Friday regular

31 May 2019 9:39 PM
How to align your values and money

31 May 2019 9:37 PM
LIFE’S LOTUS GARDEN

30 May 2019 11:44 PM
EWN Headlines
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserve
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserve

A total of 227/9 was never going to be enough and questions will be asked of Faf du Plessis’ decision to bat first under cloudy skies when his best chance of toppling India was taking wickets with the new ball.
Transnet projected to have lost R1.8 bln in questionable contract
Transnet projected to have lost R1.8 bln in questionable contract

The Zondo commission on Wednesday heard that several payments to Gupta-linked Regiments Capital amounted to fraud.

DA unveils ‘diverse, skilled’ shadow cabinet
DA unveils ‘diverse, skilled’ shadow cabinet

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said his new shadow cabinet had the diversity, skills and experience needed.
