How comparing yourself to others, and thus feeling poor, can negatively affect your money /investment decisions.


Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

South Africans Ding Great Things with Matt Ashwell and Rivaldo Arendse

7 June 2019 10:51 PM
An honest guide to the challenges and triumphs of fatherhood

7 June 2019 10:30 PM
WHY WE ARE IN RECESSION

7 June 2019 1:03 AM
Cricket World Cup

6 June 2019 12:47 AM
‘Change your thinking - from finding employment to creating employments - your first steps.’

6 June 2019 12:16 AM
Men's mental health should be part of youth dialogues

5 June 2019 12:12 AM
Adrian Lackay reponds to Public Protector Report on Pravin Gordhan

4 June 2019 1:04 AM
Ace Magashule taken to task as Cyril Ramaphosa flexes his muscles #Part 2

4 June 2019 12:42 AM
Ace Magashule taken to task as Cyril Ramaphosa flexes his muscles

3 June 2019 11:39 PM
EWN Headlines
Helen Zille is behind my arrest - Land Party president
Helen Zille is behind my arrest - Land Party president

Gcobani Ndzongana appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Friday on charges relating to violent protests in Hermanus last year.

Knysna fires: Two years on
Knysna fires: Two years on

The report says more fire risk assessments must be done in communities that border wildlife and it has also found that more should be done to control fire-prone alien vegetation around communities.

Gupta-linked Homix did not challenge forfeiture of R14m, says SARB official
Gupta-linked Homix did not challenge forfeiture of R14m, says SARB official

SARB official Elijah Mazibuko said an addition 13 cross-border foreign exchange transactions by Homix amounting to R51.8 million had been flagged in 2015.

