The Best of NightTalk

Forest High: It takes a village to raise a child


Vuyolwethu Zungula | President at African Transformation Movement

South Africans Ding Great Things with Matt Ashwell and Rivaldo Arendse

7 June 2019 10:51 PM
An honest guide to the challenges and triumphs of fatherhood

7 June 2019 10:30 PM
How comparing yourself to others, and thus feeling poor, can negatively affect your money /investment decisions.

7 June 2019 9:06 PM
WHY WE ARE IN RECESSION

7 June 2019 1:03 AM
Cricket World Cup

6 June 2019 12:47 AM
‘Change your thinking - from finding employment to creating employments - your first steps.’

6 June 2019 12:16 AM
Men's mental health should be part of youth dialogues

5 June 2019 12:12 AM
Adrian Lackay reponds to Public Protector Report on Pravin Gordhan

4 June 2019 1:04 AM
Ace Magashule taken to task as Cyril Ramaphosa flexes his muscles #Part 2

4 June 2019 12:42 AM
EWN Headlines
Cape Town teen accused of fatally stabbing fellow pupil appears in court
Cape Town teen accused of fatally stabbing fellow pupil appears in court

The Khayelitsha teen has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in the Child Justice Court next week.

Forum accuses cops of provoking Joburg CBD traders after raid turns violent
Forum accuses cops of provoking Joburg CBD traders after raid turns violent

The forum accused member of the mayoral committee for public safety Michael Sun of ignoring its request for a meeting to present evidence that the traders were provoked.
Satawu calls on govt to intervene in trucking industry ‘chaos’ as deaths mount
Satawu calls on govt to intervene in trucking industry ‘chaos’ as deaths mount

Dozens of trucks have been attacked and torched on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal in the past year, resulting in the deaths of over 200 people, including drivers.
