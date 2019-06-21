The Best of NightTalk

Why we are in recession - Part 2


Obakeng E R Gaitate, a Success Coach, Accountant and a Corporate Law Consultant by Profession, continuing with Part two of "why we are in recession".

Caller reflect on 16 June 1976

19 June 2019 4:26 AM
HIV project in Eshowe, South Africa reaches 90-90-90 target one year ahead of 2020 deadline

19 June 2019 12:13 AM
Absent fathers are major catalyst for social problems in our country

18 June 2019 12:20 AM
Self-Acceptance

14 June 2019 12:10 AM
The Power of Belief

13 June 2019 12:05 AM
CDI Growth Fund opens for new round of applications

12 June 2019 11:25 PM
Black Tax: What to look out for

12 June 2019 12:14 AM
Forest High: It takes a village to raise a child

11 June 2019 12:08 AM
South Africans Ding Great Things with Matt Ashwell and Rivaldo Arendse

7 June 2019 10:51 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

