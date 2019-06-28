The Best of NightTalk

Living in the present moment


Mpogeng Jack Raphela, Author of “My Advice To You”, Practitioner of Neuro Linguistic Programming

Branding using Social Media

27 June 2019 1:00 AM
Rebecca Pretorius - Country Manager at Crimson Education

26 June 2019 12:28 AM
Ramaphosa's address missed an opportunity to deal with lost youth

25 June 2019 12:18 AM
South Africans ding great things - Meshack Mabuza aka "Culinary Gangster"

21 June 2019 10:34 PM
Pirate Fest with Rob Van Vuuren

21 June 2019 9:57 PM
3 Reasons why people Overspend

21 June 2019 9:08 PM
Why we are in recession - Part 2

21 June 2019 12:31 AM
Caller reflect on 16 June 1976

19 June 2019 4:26 AM
HIV project in Eshowe, South Africa reaches 90-90-90 target one year ahead of 2020 deadline

19 June 2019 12:13 AM
EWN Headlines
Technicians working to restore power in Ennerdale, surrounding areas
Technicians working to restore power in Ennerdale, surrounding areas

Officials say thieves stole bolts and steel sheets, leading to the collapse of a pylon.
Rand lifted by hopes of US-China trade truce
Rand lifted by hopes of US-China trade truce

The rand is highly sensitive to changes in global market sentiment on the trade war as China is South Africa’s largest trading partner, and some investors use the rand as a proxy for emerging market risk.
EFF not happy about new NCOP rules on dealing with unruly MPs
EFF not happy about new NCOP rules on dealing with unruly MPs

A joint sitting of the NCOP and the National Assembly to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, the Economic Freedom Fighters aren't so sure about the new

