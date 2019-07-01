The Best of NightTalk

Zungula responded to the claims made in the Sunday Independent


Zungula responded to the claims made in the Sunday Independent that ANC Head of Campaign, Minister Fikile Mbalula was involved in a plot to destabilize and sabotage the ATM from the inside. - Zungula claims to have evidence implicating Mbalula - Zungula says he will use this recording and additional evidence to criminally charge Mbalula and other implicated people. - Zungula claims Buyisile Ngqulwana started decampaigning ANC after meeting with President Ramaphosa - Zungula responds to the R22m law suit that they petitioned against Ngqulwana

Interview with Kagisho Masae. Founder & Director of 'The CynC Group'

28 June 2019 3:54 PM
Living in the present moment

28 June 2019 12:31 AM
Branding using Social Media

27 June 2019 1:00 AM
Rebecca Pretorius - Country Manager at Crimson Education

26 June 2019 12:28 AM
Ramaphosa's address missed an opportunity to deal with lost youth

25 June 2019 12:18 AM
South Africans ding great things - Meshack Mabuza aka "Culinary Gangster"

21 June 2019 10:34 PM
Pirate Fest with Rob Van Vuuren

21 June 2019 9:57 PM
3 Reasons why people Overspend

21 June 2019 9:08 PM
Why we are in recession - Part 2

21 June 2019 12:31 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Gauteng Premier Makhura expected to table plans to root out corruption in SOPA
Premier Makhura is expected to outline how he plans to deal with all forms of financial mismanagement.
Vavi: South Africans more indebted than ever before
Cash strapped consumers are already burdened with the effects of a sluggish economy and a jobs bloodbath, with more than 10 million people unemployed and the situation doesn't seem likely to improve soon, with dismal forecasts for the country's economic growth.
Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatini
Denzil Daniels (30) disappeared six years ago and Jane Daniels had given up hope of ever seeing her son alive again, even holding a memorial service years after he went missing.
