Zungula responded to the claims made in the Sunday Independent that ANC Head of Campaign, Minister Fikile Mbalula was involved in a plot to destabilize and sabotage the ATM from the inside. - Zungula claims to have evidence implicating Mbalula - Zungula says he will use this recording and additional evidence to criminally charge Mbalula and other implicated people. - Zungula claims Buyisile Ngqulwana started decampaigning ANC after meeting with President Ramaphosa - Zungula responds to the R22m law suit that they petitioned against Ngqulwana
Zungula responded to the claims made in the Sunday Independent
|
Interview with Kagisho Masae. Founder & Director of 'The CynC Group'
|
28 June 2019 3:54 PM
|
28 June 2019 12:31 AM
|
27 June 2019 1:00 AM
|
26 June 2019 12:28 AM
|
Ramaphosa's address missed an opportunity to deal with lost youth
|
25 June 2019 12:18 AM
|
South Africans ding great things - Meshack Mabuza aka "Culinary Gangster"
|
21 June 2019 10:34 PM
|
21 June 2019 9:57 PM
|
21 June 2019 9:08 PM
|
21 June 2019 12:31 AM