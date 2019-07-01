1 July 2019 5:35 AM

Zungula responded to the claims made in the Sunday Independent that ANC Head of Campaign, Minister Fikile Mbalula was involved in a plot to destabilize and sabotage the ATM from the inside. - Zungula claims to have evidence implicating Mbalula - Zungula says he will use this recording and additional evidence to criminally charge Mbalula and other implicated people. - Zungula claims Buyisile Ngqulwana started decampaigning ANC after meeting with President Ramaphosa - Zungula responds to the R22m law suit that they petitioned against Ngqulwana