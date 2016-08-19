Face to Face with Success

Rohan Vos, Rail Rebel


The man who started one of South Africa’s most high-end tourism brands, Rovos Rail, speaks to Charlotte Kilbane about working hard, always sweating the small stuff, and the cash flow crunch that almost sunk him early on. A Rovos Rail journey is on thousands of bucket lists around the world, and even at 70 years old, Rovos’ founder and father is working round the clock to make sure the experience delivers.

The Solutions Lab LIVE

The Solutions Lab LIVE

8 September 2017 6:28 AM
Meet Adri Williams

Meet Adri Williams

28 June 2017 2:00 PM
Dr Malebo Mokotedi and Dr Maggy Mojapelo Mokotedi

Dr Malebo Mokotedi and Dr Maggy Mojapelo Mokotedi

6 June 2017 1:52 PM
Meet Siya Kolisi

Meet Siya Kolisi

6 June 2017 1:26 PM
Meet Ravi Naidoo

Meet Ravi Naidoo

6 June 2017 1:23 PM
Meet Desmond Mabuza

Meet Desmond Mabuza

6 June 2017 1:21 PM
Meet Captain Knowledge Bengu

Meet Captain Knowledge Bengu

5 June 2017 2:41 PM
Meet Mteto Nyathi

Meet Mteto Nyathi

5 June 2017 2:21 PM
Meet Melissa van Hoogstraten

Meet Melissa van Hoogstraten

5 June 2017 2:19 PM
Meet Brian Chesky

Meet Brian Chesky

20 March 2017 8:16 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Venezuela detains top Guaido aide
Venezuela detains top Guaido aide

Edgar Zambrano, Guaido's deputy as National Assembly speaker, was detained by intelligence agents in Caracas for backing the failed 30 April uprising orchestrated by Guaido.
It's everyday Americans who pay Trump's tariffs
It's everyday Americans who pay Trump's tariffs

Trump plans to ratchet up tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% on Friday, and said the US will be fine without a trade deal since it is raking in the proceed from the tariffs.
EXPLAINER: You've cast your vote, now what happens?
EXPLAINER: You've cast your vote, now what happens?

Millions of citizens took to the polling stations on Wednesday following two days of casting special votes.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us