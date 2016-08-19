Rohan Vos, Rail Rebel

19 August 2016 9:10 AM

The man who started one of South Africa’s most high-end tourism brands, Rovos Rail, speaks to Charlotte Kilbane about working hard, always sweating the small stuff, and the cash flow crunch that almost sunk him early on. A Rovos Rail journey is on thousands of bucket lists around the world, and even at 70 years old, Rovos’ founder and father is working round the clock to make sure the experience delivers.