Maria Ramos, businesswoman

4 August 2016 11:49 AM

Barclays Africa CEO Maria Ramos has been at the helm of one of the continent’s biggest banks since 2009. She describes herself as resilient and highly competitive. A recent poll found that she was the ‘most value for money’ CEO in all of the country’s banks, while another report says she is the most qualified banking CEO in SA. So what has driven Maria Ramos to succeed? She sat down with Nikiwe Bikitsha in this episode of Face to face with success… For more on the Face to Face with Success series of podcasts, published by Primedia Broadcasting, visit http://www.702.co.za/features/115/face-to-face-with-success