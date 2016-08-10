Mark Forrester, posterboy for a new tech revolution

Meet the co-founder of a true South African Cinderella story. Mark Forrester was part of the 3-man team that started Woo Themes. Last year, the company was acquired in a deal worth 10s of millions of dollars. Mark speaks to Charlotte Kilbane about boot strapping a business, reinventing company structures for the digital age, and the priceless role of serendipity in success.
