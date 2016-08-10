Face to Face with Success

Mark Forrester, posterboy for a new tech revolution


Meet the co-founder of a true South African Cinderella story. Mark Forrester was part of the 3-man team that started Woo Themes. Last year, the company was acquired in a deal worth 10s of millions of dollars. Mark speaks to Charlotte Kilbane about boot strapping a business, reinventing company structures for the digital age, and the priceless role of serendipity in success.

8 September 2017 6:28 AM
28 June 2017 2:00 PM
6 June 2017 1:52 PM
6 June 2017 1:26 PM
6 June 2017 1:23 PM
6 June 2017 1:21 PM
5 June 2017 2:41 PM
5 June 2017 2:21 PM
5 June 2017 2:19 PM
20 March 2017 8:16 AM
Features
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Davison appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday where the State revealed it was adding another count of premeditated murder to the charge sheet.
From Wednesday, a litre of petrol will cost 54 cents more, 1 cents for diesel and 3 cents for illuminating paraffin.

The state capture commission has heard shocking revelations of how some government officials and ANC members benefited from deals with the facilities company now known as African Global Operations.
