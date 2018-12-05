The Best of the Money Show

Meet Eben Uys of Mad Giant, where mad science meets a massive love of beer


Mad Giant was born from the desire to conquer the world and take chances with no fear of the outcome, says its founder Eben Uys.

Are you in or out? Decide at the start of 2019, but don’t waste time!

6 December 2018 8:05 PM
How to help your children get rich (long before they start working)

6 December 2018 7:34 PM
'Cleaning up Eskom doesn’t suit everybody. Hands off! Don’t be treasonous!'

6 December 2018 7:03 PM
Burger King franchisee Grand Parade Investments and shareholders smoke a peace pipe

6 December 2018 6:21 PM
5 things to watch out for when using your credit card this holiday season

5 December 2018 7:35 PM
Signing is becoming obsolete, but you will still have a signature

5 December 2018 7:21 PM
Eskom wants taxpayers to take on R100 billion of its debt

5 December 2018 6:54 PM
Govt employee? Your pension fund made huge mistakes, and just wrote off billions

5 December 2018 6:31 PM
They’re watching! And they recognise your face...

4 December 2018 8:02 PM
