ShapeShifter

Adri Williams - Ubuntu personified - saved Khayelitsha Cookies and changed lives


Bruce Whitfield interviews Williams about her transformative business delivering quality cookies to hotels and Pick n Pay.

The fascinating story of WeBuyCars (and why Naspers is pumping billions into it)

The fascinating story of WeBuyCars (and why Naspers is pumping billions into it)

23 January 2019 8:01 PM
Make money with farming (no land or dirty hands required)

Make money with farming (no land or dirty hands required)

16 January 2019 8:02 PM
How RMB went from 'too poor to buy a photocopier' to the largest bank in SA

How RMB went from 'too poor to buy a photocopier' to the largest bank in SA

12 December 2018 8:05 PM
Meet Eben Uys of Mad Giant, where mad science meets a massive love of beer

Meet Eben Uys of Mad Giant, where mad science meets a massive love of beer

5 December 2018 8:02 PM
‘People love living in our hotels. We’re at 80% occupancy’

‘People love living in our hotels. We’re at 80% occupancy’

7 November 2018 8:04 PM
Meet Sewela Mokoena, the inspiring 28-year-old distiller of Eleven28 Gin

Meet Sewela Mokoena, the inspiring 28-year-old distiller of Eleven28 Gin

31 October 2018 8:05 PM
We gifted 20% of the business to NGOs - Itumeleng Kgaboesele (Sphere Holdings)

We gifted 20% of the business to NGOs - Itumeleng Kgaboesele (Sphere Holdings)

24 October 2018 8:05 PM
A compelling argument for using SA's pension funds to build infrastructure

A compelling argument for using SA's pension funds to build infrastructure

17 October 2018 8:07 PM
What in the world happened to eNews anchor Pat Pillai? He’s been rather busy...

What in the world happened to eNews anchor Pat Pillai? He’s been rather busy...

10 October 2018 8:02 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
ANC leaders urged to be disciplined on social media
ANC leaders urged to be disciplined on social media

Former President Jacob Zuma took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at the recent utterances by his successor Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Suspended PIC employee 'being used as scapegoat' for PIC, Ayo deal
Suspended PIC employee 'being used as scapegoat' for PIC, Ayo deal

Victor Seanie was suspended last week along with the head of listed investments Fidelis Madavo for their involvement in the R4,3 billion investment.

SAHRC to approach court after #Agrizzi admits he's racist
SAHRC to approach court after #Agrizzi admits he's racist

On Tuesday, former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi publicly admitted at the Zondo Commission that he's racist.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us