ShapeShifter

Story of Van Loveren Vineyards and 'Four Cousins', SA's top-selling bottled wine


Bruce Whitfield interviews Phillip Retief, CEO at Van Loveren Vineyards, the origin of the SA's top-selling wine, "Four Cousins".

Meet Abel Sithole, the man in charge of R1.6 trillion in Government pensions

Meet Abel Sithole, the man in charge of R1.6 trillion in Government pensions

13 February 2019 8:01 PM
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (7th largest Coke bottler on Earth) employs of 15 000

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (7th largest Coke bottler on Earth) employs of 15 000

6 February 2019 8:16 PM
Adri Williams - Ubuntu personified - saved Khayelitsha Cookies and changed lives

Adri Williams - Ubuntu personified - saved Khayelitsha Cookies and changed lives

30 January 2019 8:03 PM
The fascinating story of WeBuyCars (and why Naspers is pumping billions into it)

The fascinating story of WeBuyCars (and why Naspers is pumping billions into it)

23 January 2019 8:01 PM
Make money with farming (no land or dirty hands required)

Make money with farming (no land or dirty hands required)

16 January 2019 8:02 PM
How RMB went from 'too poor to buy a photocopier' to the largest bank in SA

How RMB went from 'too poor to buy a photocopier' to the largest bank in SA

12 December 2018 8:05 PM
Meet Eben Uys of Mad Giant, where mad science meets a massive love of beer

Meet Eben Uys of Mad Giant, where mad science meets a massive love of beer

5 December 2018 8:02 PM
‘People love living in our hotels. We’re at 80% occupancy’

‘People love living in our hotels. We’re at 80% occupancy’

7 November 2018 8:04 PM
Meet Sewela Mokoena, the inspiring 28-year-old distiller of Eleven28 Gin

Meet Sewela Mokoena, the inspiring 28-year-old distiller of Eleven28 Gin

31 October 2018 8:05 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Joburg Road Agency to monitor traffic on M2 until construction completed
Joburg Road Agency to monitor traffic on M2 until construction completed

Engineers have started to repair cracks on the Kaserne Bridge making parts of the highway inaccessible until 2019.
DA’s Winde: Provincial govt has invested R171 bn in youth beneficial programmes
DA’s Winde: Provincial govt has invested R171 bn in youth beneficial programmes

Winde delivered the main address at the party's provincial action plan rally held at the Bellville Velodrome on Saturday in preparation of the May general elections.

FF Plus calls for scrapping of affirmative action, university quota policies
FF Plus calls for scrapping of affirmative action, university quota policies

Leader Pieter Groenewald has slammed the BEE policy labelling it as black elite enrichment.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us