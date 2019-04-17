ShapeShifter

Zande provides credit via phone to spaza shop in the form of the goods they sell


Bruce Whitfield interviews Siya Ntutela of Zande, a platform that allows small retailers to apply for credit and make payments.

Jerry Mpufane (M&C Saatchi Joburg) on his way to New York to sell South Africa

3 April 2019 8:02 PM
Meet Wrenelle Stander of Comair, a company profitable for 72 years in a row

27 March 2019 8:03 PM
Meet Sandile Shabalala, CEO of black-owned and controlled TymeBank

20 March 2019 8:03 PM
Meet Stephen van Coller, the under fire CEO of embattled EOH

13 March 2019 8:04 PM
Meet Dr Sibusiso Sibisi, inspiring math whiz at the head of Wits Business School

6 March 2019 8:01 PM
Story of Van Loveren Vineyards and 'Four Cousins', SA's top-selling bottled wine

27 February 2019 8:06 PM
Meet Abel Sithole, the man in charge of R1.6 trillion in Government pensions

13 February 2019 8:01 PM
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (7th largest Coke bottler on Earth) employs of 15 000

6 February 2019 8:16 PM
Adri Williams - Ubuntu personified - saved Khayelitsha Cookies and changed lives

30 January 2019 8:03 PM
EWN Headlines
Judgment reserved in Comair’s attempt to halt Numsa strike
Judgment reserved in Comair’s attempt to halt Numsa strike

Earlier this week, the airline applied for a court interdict after metal workers union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa served a notice to strike.
Ramaphosa to consider King Dalindyebo pardon
Ramaphosa to consider King Dalindyebo pardon

In 2009, the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced Dalindyebo to an effective 15 years in jail for kidnapping, assault, arson and defeating the ends of justice.
City of Joburg responds to claims over David Tembe’s powers at JMPD
City of Joburg responds to claims over David Tembe’s powers at JMPD

Eyewitness News earlier reported how disgruntled senior metro officers are also at loggerheads with JMPD, accusing David Tembe of misusing resources.
