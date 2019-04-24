ShapeShifter

Meet Woolies slayer Shannon McLaughlin, founder of Ubuntu Baba Baby Carrier


Ray White interviews McLaughlin, about three months after she shot to fame for taking on the alleged copycat, Woolworths.

Zande provides credit via phone to spaza shop in the form of the goods they sell

17 April 2019 8:03 PM
Jerry Mpufane (M&C Saatchi Joburg) on his way to New York to sell South Africa

3 April 2019 8:02 PM
Meet Wrenelle Stander of Comair, a company profitable for 72 years in a row

27 March 2019 8:03 PM
Meet Sandile Shabalala, CEO of black-owned and controlled TymeBank

20 March 2019 8:03 PM
Meet Stephen van Coller, the under fire CEO of embattled EOH

13 March 2019 8:04 PM
Meet Dr Sibusiso Sibisi, inspiring math whiz at the head of Wits Business School

6 March 2019 8:01 PM
Story of Van Loveren Vineyards and 'Four Cousins', SA's top-selling bottled wine

27 February 2019 8:06 PM
Meet Abel Sithole, the man in charge of R1.6 trillion in Government pensions

13 February 2019 8:01 PM
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (7th largest Coke bottler on Earth) employs of 15 000

6 February 2019 8:16 PM
EWN Headlines
Another cyclone expected to hit Mozambique on Thursday
Weather forecasters say Cyclone Kenneth will bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and waves of several metres to the southern African nation, which is still reeling from the effects of Cyclone Idai.

Alan Winde urges DA voters not to allow an ANC-EFF coalition in WC
One of the DA's elections messages has been a warning about an ANC and EFF coalition that could take over control of the Western Cape.
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money
This is the third failed challenge of the order that set aside his pension agreement and ordered that he pay back the R11 million already doled out to him.
