Meet David Alexander of Sheer Music Publishing


Sheer Music Publishing represents thousands of South African songwriters. Ray White interviews its Managing Director, David Alexander.

Meet Woolies slayer Shannon McLaughlin, founder of Ubuntu Baba Baby Carrier

24 April 2019 8:34 PM
Zande provides credit via phone to spaza shop in the form of the goods they sell

17 April 2019 8:03 PM
Jerry Mpufane (M&C Saatchi Joburg) on his way to New York to sell South Africa

3 April 2019 8:02 PM
Meet Wrenelle Stander of Comair, a company profitable for 72 years in a row

27 March 2019 8:03 PM
Meet Sandile Shabalala, CEO of black-owned and controlled TymeBank

20 March 2019 8:03 PM
Meet Stephen van Coller, the under fire CEO of embattled EOH

13 March 2019 8:04 PM
Meet Dr Sibusiso Sibisi, inspiring math whiz at the head of Wits Business School

6 March 2019 8:01 PM
Story of Van Loveren Vineyards and 'Four Cousins', SA's top-selling bottled wine

27 February 2019 8:06 PM
Meet Abel Sithole, the man in charge of R1.6 trillion in Government pensions

13 February 2019 8:01 PM
EWN Headlines
Cholera outbreak declared in cyclone-hit northern Mozambique
Cholera outbreak declared in cyclone-hit northern Mozambique

Cyclone Kenneth crashed into the province of Cabo Delgado on Thursday last week, flattening entire villages with winds of up to 280 kph and killing at least 41 people
MTN appoints Mcebisi Jonas as next chairperson
MTN appoints Mcebisi Jonas as next chairperson

Jonas will assume the position of chairman of MTN Group effective on 15 December once Chairman Phuthuma Nhleko steps down, MTN said in a statement.
KZN floods declared a provincial disaster - Cogta
KZN floods declared a provincial disaster - Cogta

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize said that his department was working with various government entities to provide flood victims with urgent assistance to ensure the situation returned to some normality.
