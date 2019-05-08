ShapeShifter

Shapeshifter - Pollsters


Guests: Mari Harris | Public A

Shapeshifter - Pollsters part 2

Shapeshifter - Pollsters part 2

8 May 2019 8:10 PM
Meet David Alexander of Sheer Music Publishing

Meet David Alexander of Sheer Music Publishing

3 May 2019 11:27 AM
Meet Woolies slayer Shannon McLaughlin, founder of Ubuntu Baba Baby Carrier

Meet Woolies slayer Shannon McLaughlin, founder of Ubuntu Baba Baby Carrier

24 April 2019 8:34 PM
Zande provides credit via phone to spaza shop in the form of the goods they sell

Zande provides credit via phone to spaza shop in the form of the goods they sell

17 April 2019 8:03 PM
Jerry Mpufane (M&C Saatchi Joburg) on his way to New York to sell South Africa

Jerry Mpufane (M&C Saatchi Joburg) on his way to New York to sell South Africa

3 April 2019 8:02 PM
Meet Wrenelle Stander of Comair, a company profitable for 72 years in a row

Meet Wrenelle Stander of Comair, a company profitable for 72 years in a row

27 March 2019 8:03 PM
Meet Sandile Shabalala, CEO of black-owned and controlled TymeBank

Meet Sandile Shabalala, CEO of black-owned and controlled TymeBank

20 March 2019 8:03 PM
Meet Stephen van Coller, the under fire CEO of embattled EOH

Meet Stephen van Coller, the under fire CEO of embattled EOH

13 March 2019 8:04 PM
Meet Dr Sibusiso Sibisi, inspiring math whiz at the head of Wits Business School

Meet Dr Sibusiso Sibisi, inspiring math whiz at the head of Wits Business School

6 March 2019 8:01 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Buthelezi: IEC must probe claims ANC organised foreign nationals to vote for it
Buthelezi: IEC must probe claims ANC organised foreign nationals to vote for it

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said with experience came the knowledge that the likelihood of fraud during elections was a certainty.
Political parties lodge complaints with IEC about removable ink, other issues
Political parties lodge complaints with IEC about removable ink, other issues

The IEC admitted it couldn’t say with certainty that the ink placed on thumbs could not be removed.
I voted: SA voters show off their inked thumbs after casting ballots
I voted: SA voters show off their inked thumbs after casting ballots

EWN readers show off their inked thumbs on voting day.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us