ShapeShifter

It’s party time! How Quicket became the place to get a ticket


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Tagg, co-founder and director at Quicket.

Meet Fred Roed, founder of 'Heavy Chef' (SA’s most popular monthly tech event)

14 June 2019 11:52 AM
Meet braai master Justin Bonello, a great South African with a heart of gold

7 June 2019 2:00 PM
Running Bidvest doesn’t scare me! - Mpumi Madisa (39)

22 May 2019 8:08 PM
Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform

15 May 2019 8:02 PM
Shapeshifter - Pollsters part 2

8 May 2019 8:10 PM
Shapeshifter - Pollsters

8 May 2019 8:00 PM
Meet David Alexander of Sheer Music Publishing

3 May 2019 11:27 AM
Meet Woolies slayer Shannon McLaughlin, founder of Ubuntu Baba Baby Carrier

24 April 2019 8:34 PM
Zande provides credit via phone to spaza shop in the form of the goods they sell

17 April 2019 8:03 PM
