ShapeShifter

Need a loan to grow your small business? There’s a pot of money waiting


Spartan SME Finance provides finance for small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Kumaran Padayachee.

Grade-4s in SA don’t understand what they’re ‘reading’. Enter Click Foundation…

Grade-4s in SA don’t understand what they’re ‘reading’. Enter Click Foundation…

3 July 2019 8:03 PM
Pieter de Villiers is (yet another) South African taking Silicon Valley by storm

Pieter de Villiers is (yet another) South African taking Silicon Valley by storm

28 June 2019 2:01 PM
It’s party time! How Quicket became the place to get a ticket

It’s party time! How Quicket became the place to get a ticket

19 June 2019 8:01 PM
Meet Fred Roed, founder of 'Heavy Chef' (SA’s most popular monthly tech event)

Meet Fred Roed, founder of 'Heavy Chef' (SA’s most popular monthly tech event)

14 June 2019 11:52 AM
Meet braai master Justin Bonello, a great South African with a heart of gold

Meet braai master Justin Bonello, a great South African with a heart of gold

7 June 2019 2:00 PM
Running Bidvest doesn’t scare me! - Mpumi Madisa (39)

Running Bidvest doesn’t scare me! - Mpumi Madisa (39)

22 May 2019 8:08 PM
Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform

Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform

15 May 2019 8:02 PM
Shapeshifter - Pollsters part 2

Shapeshifter - Pollsters part 2

8 May 2019 8:10 PM
Shapeshifter - Pollsters

Shapeshifter - Pollsters

8 May 2019 8:00 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Millions stranded in India as early monsoon downpours bring flood havoc
Millions stranded in India as early monsoon downpours bring flood havoc

At least 5.8 million people have been displaced and some 30 have died in the past two weeks in the tea-growing state of Assam.
Trump embraces political base as racial controversy rages
Trump embraces political base as racial controversy rages

The president's appearance comes a day after he was censured by the House of Representatives for "racist" tweets targeting four first-term progressive lawmakers and use of hostile language targeting immigrants.
What the DA, EFF had to say to Ramaphosa during budget vote debate
What the DA, EFF had to say to Ramaphosa during budget vote debate

DA leader Mmusi Maimane called on Ramaphosa to confirm that he would testify before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, which has been hearing testimony from former President Jacob Zuma.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us