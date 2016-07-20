ShapeShifter

Meet the founder of Capitec Bank, named ‘Best Bank on Earth and Cheapest in SA’


Michiel le Roux speaks about the fascinating story behind the little bank that has the Big 4 shaking in their boots.

Meet Woolies slayer Shannon McLaughlin, founder of Ubuntu Baba Baby Carrier

24 April 2019 8:34 PM
Zande provides credit via phone to spaza shop in the form of the goods they sell

17 April 2019 8:03 PM
Jerry Mpufane (M&C Saatchi Joburg) on his way to New York to sell South Africa

3 April 2019 8:02 PM
Meet Wrenelle Stander of Comair, a company profitable for 72 years in a row

27 March 2019 8:03 PM
Meet Sandile Shabalala, CEO of black-owned and controlled TymeBank

20 March 2019 8:03 PM
Meet Stephen van Coller, the under fire CEO of embattled EOH

13 March 2019 8:04 PM
Meet Dr Sibusiso Sibisi, inspiring math whiz at the head of Wits Business School

6 March 2019 8:01 PM
Story of Van Loveren Vineyards and 'Four Cousins', SA's top-selling bottled wine

27 February 2019 8:06 PM
Meet Abel Sithole, the man in charge of R1.6 trillion in Government pensions

13 February 2019 8:01 PM
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (7th largest Coke bottler on Earth) employs of 15 000

6 February 2019 8:16 PM
