Health Feature: Exercise for pregnant women is beneficial 2016-08-11

11 August 2016 4:03 PM

Dr Ettie Barsky, Training Director and sports physician at Preggie Bellies talked to Azania and 702 landers about the benefits of exercise during pregnancy. New research has shown that moderate exercise during pregnancy may be beneficial to mothers-to-be and may shrink the risk of adverse health effects, such gestational diabetes. The study shown while a controlled exercise training programme didn’t result in weight loss in overweight and obese women, it did result in reduced gestational diabetes and blood pressure.