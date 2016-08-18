What it means when kids walk on their toes

18 August 2016 4:48 PM

When toddlers are learning to walk, many spend some time walking up on their tip toes, which is known as toe walking. Some toddlers are unable to walk with their whole foot, and this is something that should be checked out by a health professional. Toe walking can be classified into four groups. Some neurological conditions such as cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy cause the calf muscle to be tighter or change the way it works. This makes it hard or impossible for the child to get their heels onto the ground to walk with their whole foot.