When toddlers are learning to walk, many spend some time walking up on their tip toes, which is known as toe walking. Some toddlers are unable to walk with their whole foot, and this is something that should be checked out by a health professional. Toe walking can be classified into four groups. Some neurological conditions such as cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy cause the calf muscle to be tighter or change the way it works. This makes it hard or impossible for the child to get their heels onto the ground to walk with their whole foot.
What it means when kids walk on their toes
|
10 May 2018 3:15 PM
|
3 May 2018 2:59 PM
|
Health Feature - Robotic surgery makes big headway in prostate cancer treatment
|
15 March 2018 3:01 PM
|
1 March 2018 2:58 PM
|
8 February 2018 3:08 PM
|
18 January 2018 3:02 PM
|
Health Feature - What to look out for if you traveled to Malaria areas
|
11 January 2018 3:02 PM
|
Healthy Lifestyle Feature - What to do if you are travelling to a Malaria area
|
21 December 2017 3:07 PM
|
14 December 2017 3:01 PM
|
Healthy Lifestyle Feature - Holiday emergencies and how to prepare
|
7 December 2017 2:59 PM