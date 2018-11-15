Money Show FAQs

Listeners ask questions, and Bruce Whitfield puts it to experts in this educational feature.
'Capping fuel price will harm transformation, jobs and won’t benefit consumers'
15 November 2018 7:03 PM
Did Floyd Shivambu and the EFF benefit from the looting of VBS Mutual Bank?
11 October 2018 7:16 PM
16 August 2018 7:31 PM
29 June 2018 2:17 PM
Eskom report shows its workers are close to SA’s best paid - Mike Schüssler
14 June 2018 7:02 PM
What does it mean when a company is ‘listed’? – listener (The Money Show)
5 April 2018 7:02 PM
SAP confesses to misconduct in SA public sector deals involving the Guptas
8 March 2018 7:11 PM
22 February 2018 7:08 PM
Stomach-churning market volatility - sign of another global economic crisis?
8 February 2018 7:03 PM